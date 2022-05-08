CM to meet principals, DEOs and other officials from across the state on May 10 in Ludhiana
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will interact with school principals, district education officers (DEO), deputy DEOs, headmasters and block primary education officers (BPEO) from across the state here on May 10.
As per the directive of director general school education office (DGSE), approximately 2,500 principals, school heads and others would be brought to Ludhiana in AC buses on May 10.
Ludhiana DEO (Secondary) Jaswinder Kaur said, “We are coordinating with the local district administration to streamline the event. All block nodal officers have been assigned duties to ensure the participation of all school principals and heads from Ludhiana.”
Principal-cum-nodal officer, media, Davinder Singh Chhina appreciated the initiative taken by the Punjab CM and education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to strengthen the education system.
20-year-old woman found dead in Swaraj Express washroom
Mumbai: The body of a 20-year-old woman with a cloth tied around her neck was found inside the washroom of Swaraj Express at Dahanu Road railway station in Palghar on Sunday afternoon, said senior Government Railway Police, PI Naresh Randhir. The woman has been identified as Aarti Kumar from Bihar. She was travelling in the train, which had departed from Bandra terminus and was heading to Vaishno Devi Katra.
Ludhiana | Insurance company directed to reimburse ₹2 lakh medical claim
For its failure to reimburse a medical claim of ₹2 lakh to a patient, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Sunday directed Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd to release the claim and pay ₹7,000 compensation to the complainant. Mohit Sharma of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint against the branch manager of opposite party, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, Ludhiana, alleging deficiency in service. The complainant remained admitted till December 14, 2019.
Salary slip showing professional tax deduction is income proof, says HC
The Bombay high court (HC) recently held that a salary slip showing a standard deduction of professional tax was sufficient proof of salary in the absence of an income certificate being issued by relevant authorities. Based on this observation, Bombay HC rejected the appeal of an insurance company which challenged the decree of a Motor Accident Claim Tribunal wherein the mother of a 26-year-old who died in an accident was awarded ₹40.22 lakh compensation.
Will forge anti-BJP alliance for 2024 LS polls: OP Rajbhar
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has said the opposition parties will form an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
International Thalassaemia Awareness Day: Month-long awareness campaign concludes at DMCH, Ludhiana
A month-long awareness campaign to mark International Thalassaemia Day concluded on Sunday with an annual blood donation camp organised for Thalassaemia patients at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). This year's theme for the International Thalassaemia Day was “Be Aware, Share, Care” . The voluntary camp was organised by the department of paediatrics and the department of transfusion medicine, DMCH.
