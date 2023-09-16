CM visit, Kisan Mela: Locals irked over traffic mismanagement in Ludhiana

Traffic restrictions due to chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Ludhiana along with national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, the Kisan Mela and the ongoing construction of the elevated flyover on Friday compounded the traffic problem at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, leaving the area jammed and the locals angry.

Traffic Jam at Ferozepur road due to CM visit in Kisan Mela in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

CM Mann and Kejriwal were visiting the city for a meeting with the industrialists in a hotel near Octroi post. Citing security reasons, the police did not allow people to enter the shopping complex near the hotel till the meeting was going on.

The vehicles were stuck in the jam outside the hotel as the AAP workers and industrialists, who had come to attend the meeting, parked their vehicles on the service lane, leaving no space for the other vehicles to cross.

Locals were seen indulging in spats with the police at several points. The mismanagement of traffic added to the woes of the commuters as flow of traffic is already slow on the stretch due to the ongoing construction of flyover.

Besides this, farmers from various villages of Punjab visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on the second day and last day of the Kisan Mela due to which the flow of traffic was heavier than usual.

Arvinder Singh, a resident of Gurdev Nagar, said that he came to visit the mall but was stuck in the jam. He was forced to park his vehicle on the roadside and had to walk to the mall. When he reached there, the police stopped him outside and did not allow him to enter. Despite asking repeatedly, he said that the police officials did not explain why they stopped him from entering.

Lakhwinder Singh of Dharamkot of Moga said that he was coming to Ludhiana to attend Kisan Mela. He said that he was stuck in the jam outside the hotel as police officials were busy making arrangements for the meeting instead of streaming the traffic.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Charanjiv Lamba said that the police made special arrangements to manage the flow of traffic and parking for the guests. Sensing heavy traffic, police diverted the traffic on alternative routes also, he said, adding heavy flow of traffic was witnessed on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, but police were prepared with proper planning.