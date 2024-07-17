CM’s insincerity causing financial chaos in Punjab: Bajwa

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of handling Punjab’s finances insincerely. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of handling Punjab’s finances insincerely. (HT File)

Bajwa said that the Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday met with 16th finance commission chairman Arvind Panagariya in New Delhi to present Punjab’s case for a grant. Earlier, CM met former economic advisor to the government of India Arvind Subramanian for suggestions on how to bring the state’s economy back on track.

“After the humiliating defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Punjab CM seems to have woken up from his deep slumber to streamline the fiscal health of Punjab. As they say, a stitch in time saves nine. Had the Punjab CM been working diligently for the betterment of Punjab’s economy, he would not be running around now to remedy the situation,” Bajwa added.

The opposition leader said that the Punjab government has squandered Punjab’s exchequer extravagantly on self-publicity, air travel, and party expansion. CM Mann was least bothered about the bleeding economy of the state. Now he is trying to be the messiah in Punjab.

“The routine activities of the government are being run with borrowed funds, consequently, by the end of this financial year, an outstanding debt will hit ₹3.74 lakh crore. Is this the kind of promise the AAP, particularly, the Punjab CM made before the assembly election in 2022?”, Bajwa asked.