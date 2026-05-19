Coach, contractor, manager held after youth drown in Jind pool

Four days after a 21-year-old youth drowned in the swimming pool at Eklavya Stadium in Jind, the police arrested the swimming coach, contractor and manager on charges of negligence.

Police said the investigation in the case is underway and the swimming pool has been closed. (File)

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The arrested—swimming coach Ratinder, of Ekas village, contractor Deepak from Titoli village in Rohtak, and manager Ankush from Jamni Kheda village—had leased the pool from government for five years, they added. They were later released on bail.

The incident happened on night of May 14 when the victim, Gaurav, had gone for swimming during evening but did not return home till around 8.30 pm. The family started searching for him and reached the pool area only to find victim’s body floating on water. He was taken to a hospital and was declared brought dead.

A case was registered on the complaint of Gaurav’s father, Sanjay Jain, who alleged negligence in the operation and management of the swimming pool.

Investigating officer sub-inspector (SI) Tinku said the arrests were made based on the allegations levelled by the family. He said doctors have indicated drowning as the probable cause of death, while the exact circumstances would be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the investigation in the case is underway and the swimming pool has been closed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the investigation in the case is underway and the swimming pool has been closed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District sports officer Rampal Hooda said that the swimming pool has been leased out to private contractors and now the police investigation is going on and decision about cancellation of contract will be taken by the higher authorities as per the findings of the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District sports officer Rampal Hooda said that the swimming pool has been leased out to private contractors and now the police investigation is going on and decision about cancellation of contract will be taken by the higher authorities as per the findings of the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Olympian wrestler and Julana MLA had also flayed the Haryana government. “This is the death of a young athlete due to the system’s negligence, which has exposed the harsh reality of Haryana’s sports administration. When I had raised the demand in the assembly to build a swimming pool in Ramrai village of Julana assembly constituency, sports minister Gaurav Gautam had responded that ‘an Olympic-level swimming pool already exists in Jind’, she alleged in a post on her account X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Olympian wrestler and Julana MLA had also flayed the Haryana government. “This is the death of a young athlete due to the system’s negligence, which has exposed the harsh reality of Haryana’s sports administration. When I had raised the demand in the assembly to build a swimming pool in Ramrai village of Julana assembly constituency, sports minister Gaurav Gautam had responded that ‘an Olympic-level swimming pool already exists in Jind’, she alleged in a post on her account X. {{/usCountry}}

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“Now the question is, who will take responsibility for this death at Eklavya Stadium? Will the government and sports department still try to evade their responsibility,” she added.

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