Coaching centres, spas, cinema halls to reopen in Haryana

The Haryana government relaxed some of the restrictions that had been put in place on May 3 on Sunday, even as it extended the lockdown till July 19.

As per the latest directions, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (both government and private) can open with Covid protocols in place.

Spas can stay open from 6am to 8pm at 50% capacity. Cinema halls, be it in malls or stand-alone theatres, can also open at 50% seating capacity with social distancing norms.

Chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said the National Law University, Delhi, has been permitted to hold the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on July 23.

The state government has allowed universities and colleges to reopen for doubt classes, practical lessons, practical examinations and offline examinations. Hostels, both in colleges and universities, have been allowed to open only for those students who are appearing for examinations.

The government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16 and Classes 6 to 9 from July 23.

The ceiling of gatherings at weddings, funerals and cremations has been increased to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

Swimming pools can be opened for athletes and swimmers practising for a competitive event. Open training centres established under the aegis of the Haryana skill development mission can reopen with staggered attendance. Similarly, industrial training institutes have been allowed to open for doubts and practical classes. The chief secretary said the relaxations permitted earlier will continue.