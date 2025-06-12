Search Search
Col Bath’s wife meets Punjab governor, seeks speedy probe

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 12, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The probe into the alleged assault on the Col Bath over a parking dispute outside an eatery in Patiala on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 was handed over to Chandigarh Police by the Punjab and Haryana high court in April.

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath’s wife, Jasvinder Kaur, on Wednesday met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Katariain Chandigarh and raised concerns over the delay in the probe.

Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Col Pushpinder Bath.
Following the meeting, Jasvinder stated that the Governor had assured her that he would look into the matter. “The governor said that he would monitor the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Chandigarh Police and would ensure that the investigation is expedited,” Jasvinder told the reporters.

The HC order stated that the probe was to be conducted by an IPS officer posted in UT and belonging to the AGMUT cadre. The officer would complete the probe in four months and submit a report to the court concerned, the order added.

Following HC orders, the superintendent of police (SP) Manjeet was appointed as the inquiry officer in the case.

Jasvinder said that it has been 90 days, and no action has been taken against the four Punjab Police officers and a constable who have been named.

“Punjab Police are shielding the accused,” she alleged.

