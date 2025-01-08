Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2025 07:12 AM IST

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to a meteorological department report

There was no let-up in cold weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Gurdaspur district recording the lowest minimum temperature at 5 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the two states were shrouded in fog early in the morning.

People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter evening in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (PTI)
People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter evening in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (PTI)

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to a meteorological department report.

Faridkot recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 10.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 10.4 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 10.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Karnal 10 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 10.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 11 degrees Celsius, Hisar 11.6 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On