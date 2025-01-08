Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

There was no let-up in cold weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Gurdaspur district recording the lowest minimum temperature at 5 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the two states were shrouded in fog early in the morning. People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter evening in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (PTI)

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to a meteorological department report.

Faridkot recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 10.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 10.4 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 10.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Karnal 10 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 10.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 11 degrees Celsius, Hisar 11.6 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius.