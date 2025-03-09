Menu Explore
Colourful blooms unfold at Panchkula’s Basant Utsav

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 09, 2025 09:06 AM IST

The Basant Utsav continues to be a cherished cultural celebration, bringing together the people of Panchkula to welcome spring with enthusiasm and festivity

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 37th Basant Utsav at the Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, celebrating the arrival of spring with a grand two-day cultural event. The festival, organised by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), showcases the region’s vibrant traditions, floral beauty, and artistic talents.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini after inaugurating the 37th Spring Festival at Yavnika Park in Sector 5, Panchkula,on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Speaking at the inauguration, CM Saini highlighted India’s unique seasonal diversity, stating that every season in the country is marked by a festival, reflecting its rich cultural heritage. He emphasised that the festival holds special significance as it symbolises renewal, positivity, and the beauty of nature in full bloom.

“Panchkula, nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range and home to the revered Mata Mansa Devi temple, represents a perfect blend of modern development and cultural tradition. This year’s Basant Utsav is a testament to nature’s beauty, with vibrant flowers adding fresh energy to our lives,” he said.

During his visit, CM Saini planted a sapling and admired the diverse flower displays. He noted that the festival features numerous activities, including painting by school children, fancy dress and rangoli competitions and folk dance performances and cultural presentations.

Saini also honoured winners of various competitions. The Wellness Centre of the Western Command was recognised for best roundabout maintenance. In the “Garden in School Campus” category, Satluj Public School, Sector 2, and The Gurukul, Sector 20, were awarded for their outstanding efforts.

PMDA CEO K Makarand Pandurang shared details about Sunday’s lineup, which includes couple dance competition, baby show, selfie contest, solo singing, and folk-dance performances.

