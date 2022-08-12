Colours unite and free you, say artists at art exhibition in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is celebrating 75 years of Independence by organising ‘Colours of Freedom’ art workshop-cum-exhibition, featuring 75 works of 75 artists from across country and tricity. The event is being organised at the Sector 17 Underpass. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the artists are focusing on the many facets of freedom and portraying them on canvas.

“For a multidisciplinary approach, seven students from the Government College of Art and the Chandigarh College of Architecture are showcasing art installations at the exhibition. Some differently abled artists have also contributed. We are celebrating freedom in all its varied hues, ideas, and sensibilities. Each work on display tells the story of independence,” says Bheem Malhotra, chairman, CLKA.

The workshop’s closing ceremony will be held on Saturday at 5:30pm; but the exhibition will go on till August 30 from 11am till 7pm.

An artist working on a piece at the workshop

Artist Nabibakhsh Mansoori, of Ahmedabad, who is working on a piece dedicated to the Open Hand Monument, says, “I have an old connection with Chandigarh. This was the last place I visited before the pandemic and the first place I’ve travelled to since the lockdown. When I was told about the exhibition and the theme, the monument came to my mind. From the open palm structure to the imagery of a flying bird – it truly represents freedom.”

My piece is a symbolic representation of the flag and what the colours on it represent, says Masood Hussain, of Srinagar, adding, art liberates as it gives us freedom of expression without really having to use our words.

Other outstation artists include Abdul Gaffar from Nagpur, Anil Bodwal from Delhi, Anuradha Thakur from Pune, Archana Vishwakarma from Santiniketan (Kolkata), and Adarsh Palandi from Damoh.

Khanak Goyal, a part of the team from Chandigarh College of Architecture that has set up an installation, says, “Our piece is titled ‘Revival of Tiranga’. Through a series of frames

— representing the non-cooperation movement, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Bengal famine of 1943, Dandi march, a barbed-wire and bloody gauze wrapped frame representing the British rule and the sacrifices of freedom fighters, history of the country, science and technology – you get a glimpse of the Tricolour.”

Artist Viney Vadhera, of Chandigarh, is making an artwork that represents the freedom struggle of India, its unity in diversity, the constant threat to its peace (white dove) from terrorism (cat) and its diplomacy in the current times.

“The piece is a juxtaposition of the past and the present. It also focuses on the fact that we continue to be welcoming to the world and the changes all around,” he says.

Art and freedom

“Art is everywhere in our lives and is deeply connected to freedom. It is art that gave people like Amrita Sher-Gil and MF Hussain an outlet to express themselves freely and impact lives,” adds Malhotra.

Art gives us the necessary means to portray our deepest of thoughts and let others take a look at our world view. It liberates us from all boundations and fears, says Mansoori. “Art will always be interconnected with freedom.

What an artist creates is what frees him and gives him inner peace. It gives him the power to leave behind pieces of history and themselves for generations to come,” says Husain.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: Colours of Freedom: Art exhibition

Where: Sector 17 Underpass connecting to Rose Garden

On till: August 30

Timings: 11am to 7pm

