Come Jan 31, Ludhiana DEO elementary to get additional charge of secondary officer

Since no new appointment can be made while the model code of conduct is in place in wake of the Punjab assembly elections, District education officer, elementary, Jaswinder Kaur will handle the additional charge of DEO secondary from January 31
The Ludhiana DEO elementary will be given the additional charge of secondary officer on January 31. (HT File)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Come January 31, district education officer, elementary, will handle the additional charge of DEO secondary, after the retirement of incumbent officer Lakhvir Singh Samra.

The charge will pass on to DEO (elementary) Jaswinder Kaur as no new appointment can be made while the model code of conduct is in place in wake of the Punjab assembly elections, which are scheduled for February 20.

The orders of Punjab education secretary (schools) Ajoy Sharma, dated January 8, say, “The orders will be implemented immediately and will be valid till April 30, 2022. The officer taking the additional charge will inform about the same at supdtedu4@gmail.com. The decision has been taken to avoid any trouble in the smooth functioning of the department in absence of DEO in the district”, read the order.

Many principals and education officers are vying for the post of DEO secondary, but since no orders of new appointment can be made for now, Kaur will handle the additional charge.

