Coming soon: Cosy homestays at Chandigarh’s heritage govt houses

Tapping into the city’s heritage potential to give fillip to tourism, the UT administration has decided to convert vacant old government houses into comfortable and affordable homestays for tourists.

The decision came at a meeting on the implementation of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 on Tuesday, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Most of the buildings to be shortlisted are the work of city’s first chief architect Pierre Jeanneret, who made Chandigarh his home from 1954 to 1965.

A senior official, who was present at the meeting, said just like Jeanneret’s home in Sector 5, which was the first-ever house to be built in Chandigarh, was restored, preserved and eventually converted into a museum, the administration plans to repair vacant old government houses and offer them as cosy homestays to tourists visiting the city.

The Sector-5 house, Number 57, which was designed by Jeanneret himself, displays the architect’s work and contributions during his stay in Chandigarh till 1965, before he left for Paris due to ill health. He died in 1967.

The official added that majority of the vacant houses were 10, 12 or 14 marlas in size and located in Sectors 20, 22, 23 and 24: “A survey to identify the suitable houses will begin soon, which will be followed by the restoration work. A framework to book the houses for homestay will also be readied.”

City to get 10 new govt schools

At the meeting, the adviser also announced construction of 10 new schools in the city. While work on four schools will begin during this financial year, construction of the remaining schools will be started gradually.

Various development projects of Chandigarh, including heritage conservation of Capitol Complex, schools and colleges, upgrade of social infrastructure and physical infrastructure, development of villages, and regional issues with neighbouring states were also taken up.

To strengthen the city’s health infrastructure, the adviser directed the authorities concerned to expedite work of creation and upgrade of dispensaries into health and wellness centres, and also start the work on creation of Advanced Centre of Infectious Diseases and Regional Trauma Centre at GMCH, Sector 32.

He also directed officials to speed up all development works, complete them in a time-bound manner and present the action-taken report in the next meeting.

Education, industries and culture secretaries, chief architect, chief engineer and chief conservator of forest were also present in the meeting.

