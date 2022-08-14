Commonwealth Games: Gold medalist boxer Amit Panghal gets hero’s welcome

: Boxer Amit Panghal, who won a gold medal in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, on Sunday received a rousing welcome on his return to his Mayna village in the district.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal received Panghal at Tilyar lake and felicitated him for winning the gold medal for the country, as hundreds of people, including women and children, gathered on bikes, tractor-trolleys and cars to welcome the boxer.

Dalal said that the state government has been providing all help to the sportspersons and is focusing on improving infrastructure for players.

Hooda felicitates Panghal

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda reached Panghal’s village to congratulate him.

Hooda said that if he was the chief minister today, he would have gone to houses of all medal winning players and rewarded them with the post of a DSP.

Hooda said the state government should leave no stone unturned in the honour of the players.

“The players should be given benefits under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy that was formed during the previous Congress government. It is a great misfortune that the present government has taken away the right of the medal winning sportspersons to be appointed to DSP and higher posts and there is anger not only among the players, but in the state,” he said. ENDS