Commonwealth Games: Victorious Indian weightlifters receive grand reception at Amritsar airport

: Decorated with 10 medals in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, a team of Indian weight lifters received a rousing welcome as they arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here.

The team included Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli, who secured gold medals in the games, Bindyarani Devi and Vikas Thakur, who bagged silver medals, and Harjinder Kaur, Gururaja Poojary, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh, who won bronze medals.

Four of these players are from Amritsar district. Lovepreet’s village is situated near the airport.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan received the players and presented bouquets to them. He also conveyed Punjab sports Minister Meet Hayer’s wishes to them. ENDS