Complaint filed by Navjot Sidhu’s sister: NCW marks probe to Ludhiana police
Following a complaint filed by Suman Toor, NRI sister of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has marked an inquiry to the Ludhiana police. The commission has asked the Ludhiana police to respond in 15 days after receiving the letter.
Toor had filed a complaint to the NCW alleging that Sidhu had issued derogatory and false statements through his wife to defame her.
As Toor had mentioned her address as Vikas Nagar of Ludhiana in the complaint, the NCW directed the Ludhiana police to enquire about the matter.
Toor had accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of evicting their ailing mother Nirmal Bhagwant from the house. Their mother had died at the Delhi Railway station as a homeless person.
In her complaint, Toor stated that after she raised the issue, Sidhu made wrong statements about the separation of their parents. When she had objected to it, Sidhu made false and abusive statements through his wife.
Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.