Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Complaint filed by Navjot Sidhu’s sister: NCW marks probe to Ludhiana police
chandigarh news

Complaint filed by Navjot Sidhu’s sister: NCW marks probe to Ludhiana police

Following a complaint filed by Suman Toor, NRI sister of Navjot Sidhu, NCW has marked inquiry to Ludhiana police. The commission has asked police to respond in 15 days after receiving the letter
Suman Toor had filed a complaint to the NCW alleging that her brother, Navjot Sidhu, had issued derogatory and false statements through his wife to defame her. The commission has asked the Ludhiana police to respond in 15 days after receiving the letter. (PTI File Photo)
Suman Toor had filed a complaint to the NCW alleging that her brother, Navjot Sidhu, had issued derogatory and false statements through his wife to defame her. The commission has asked the Ludhiana police to respond in 15 days after receiving the letter. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following a complaint filed by Suman Toor, NRI sister of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has marked an inquiry to the Ludhiana police. The commission has asked the Ludhiana police to respond in 15 days after receiving the letter.

Toor had filed a complaint to the NCW alleging that Sidhu had issued derogatory and false statements through his wife to defame her.

As Toor had mentioned her address as Vikas Nagar of Ludhiana in the complaint, the NCW directed the Ludhiana police to enquire about the matter.

Toor had accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of evicting their ailing mother Nirmal Bhagwant from the house. Their mother had died at the Delhi Railway station as a homeless person.

In her complaint, Toor stated that after she raised the issue, Sidhu made wrong statements about the separation of their parents. When she had objected to it, Sidhu made false and abusive statements through his wife.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out