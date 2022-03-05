Complaint filed by Navjot Sidhu’s sister: NCW marks probe to Ludhiana police

Following a complaint filed by Suman Toor, NRI sister of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has marked an inquiry to the Ludhiana police. The commission has asked the Ludhiana police to respond in 15 days after receiving the letter.

Toor had filed a complaint to the NCW alleging that Sidhu had issued derogatory and false statements through his wife to defame her.

As Toor had mentioned her address as Vikas Nagar of Ludhiana in the complaint, the NCW directed the Ludhiana police to enquire about the matter.

Toor had accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of evicting their ailing mother Nirmal Bhagwant from the house. Their mother had died at the Delhi Railway station as a homeless person.

In her complaint, Toor stated that after she raised the issue, Sidhu made wrong statements about the separation of their parents. When she had objected to it, Sidhu made false and abusive statements through his wife.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.