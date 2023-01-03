Confiscate property of drug peddlers: Bhagwant Mann tells officials

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the officers to confiscate the property of those involved in the heinous crime of drug peddling.

Chairing a meeting here to review the law and order situation in the state, Mann reiterated his firm commitment to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state, stating that the state government has already put the big fish involved in drug peddling behind the bars. “To ensure further stern action, the property of these drug peddlers must be seized, with immediate effect,” he directed.

The chief minister said that necessary amendments if any are required in the requisite laws will be duly made. “The officers, in whose jurisdiction drugs are sold, will be held accountable for the lapse. Severe action will be taken against the officers found involved,” he said. Mann also asked the officers to ensure that villagers unanimously pass resolutions for making their villages drug-free. “Such villages are incentivised by giving grants under the Rural Development Fund. The security of villages passing the resolution will also be ensured by all means,” he added.