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Ludhiana: Congress alleges inaction in murder case; raids on, say police

According to Model Town SHO, the police conducted several raids, including in Jalandhar, but the accused managed to escape; they will be arrested soon, he says

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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: Over 10 days after the murder of a 19-year-old resident of Azad Nagar, the Congress has accused the police of not arresting the accused deliberately. The Model Town police maintained that raids were being conducted and the accused would be behind the bars soon.

Amrita Warring, wife PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, along with others , meeting family members of a murder victim in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Amrita Warring, wife of MP and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, along with former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains reached the house of victim on Sunday. Accusing police of not arresting the accused under political pressure, the Congress leaders said they will provide every possible help to the family in order to get justice. “We will raise the issue with senior officials,” Bains said.

Victim Mohit Gumbar was found dead on April 1. His father Surinder Kumar Gumbar said a murder case was registered against a 15-year-old boy and his father, but no one was arrested. “On April 1, Mohit’s 15-year-old friend arrived on a scooter and took him along. After some time, the boy returned alone. When questioned by Mohit’s mother, he allegedly gave evasive replies, claiming that Mohit had gone elsewhere with another man. The family launched a search, but to no avail. A passerby later informed that he was lying unconscious near Atam Public School,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Congress alleges inaction in murder case; raids on, say police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Congress alleges inaction in murder case; raids on, say police
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