Cong attempts to rein in rebels ahead of MC polls in Himachal

Allocating district-wise responsibilities to the members of the committee, she said Brakta will oversee the polls in Solan and Sirmaur, while Pathania will be responsible for Mandi and Hamirpur
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:20 AM IST
A day after the Congress announced its list of candidates for the four municipal corporations due to go to polls in the hill-state, the party’s disciplinary committee met on Monday to discuss reining in of potential rebels.

In the meeting, which was chaired by Congress’ former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur , members were asked to keep tabs on anti-party activities. The party’s general secretary Sanjay Awasthi, leader Kewal Singh Pathania, and Rohru legislator Mohan Lal Brakta were also in attendence.

Thakur said, “No party or family can move forward without discipline. I will personally look into complaints pertaining to Kangra and Shimla districts.”

Allocating district-wise responsibilities to the members of the committee, she said Brakta will oversee the polls in Solan and Sirmaur, while Pathania will be responsible for Mandi and Hamirpur. Chet Ram Thakur has been entrusted with complaint redressal in Kinnaur, Lahul Spiti and Kullu and Sanjay Awasthi in Una, Chamba and Bilaspur. Sharmila Patial will be the coordinator.

Viplove said all leaders, office bearers of the Congress party and its frontal organisations and departments of the party have been asked to alert the district or block Congress committee and the state Congress office about all political programmes.

“Action will be taken against any party member who speaks out against any Congress leader to the media or through social media,” she said.

