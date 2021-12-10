Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong, SAD plunged Punjab’s power dept into fiscal mess: AAP
chandigarh news

Cong, SAD plunged Punjab’s power dept into fiscal mess: AAP

In a statement, Aman Arora said they not only threw Powercom into a quagmire of subsidies to reap the harvest of votes, but also paved the way for power mafia
Aman Arora accused the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi of playing tricks of providing cheap electricity and cancelling the power deals to improve their image in the eyes of people
Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and MLA Aman Arora on Thursday blamed the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) governments for plunging the state’s power department into fiscal deficit.

In a statement, Arora said they not only threw Powercom into a quagmire of subsidies to reap the harvest of votes, but also paved the way for power mafia. “Powercom’s burden of liabilities was increasing and revenue going down,” he said in a statement, pegging its financial deficit at 2,000 crore.

He also accused the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi of playing tricks of providing cheap electricity and cancelling the power deals to improve their image in the eyes of people. “The Congress is trying to deceive the people in the name of taking action against the power mafia,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP