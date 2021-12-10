Cong, SAD plunged Punjab’s power dept into fiscal mess: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and MLA Aman Arora on Thursday blamed the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) governments for plunging the state’s power department into fiscal deficit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Arora said they not only threw Powercom into a quagmire of subsidies to reap the harvest of votes, but also paved the way for power mafia. “Powercom’s burden of liabilities was increasing and revenue going down,” he said in a statement, pegging its financial deficit at ₹2,000 crore.

He also accused the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi of playing tricks of providing cheap electricity and cancelling the power deals to improve their image in the eyes of people. “The Congress is trying to deceive the people in the name of taking action against the power mafia,” he claimed.