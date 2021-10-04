Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress a sinking ship: Former minister Vijai Mankotia
chandigarh news

Congress a sinking ship: Former minister Vijai Mankotia

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Captain Amarinder had already said that former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was a traitor, said Vijai Mankotia. (Image for representational purpose)
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Former minister Vijai Singh Mankotia on Sunday took a dig at the Congress, calling it a sinking ship.

Addressing a press conference, Mankotia, who had been lying low for quite long, said since Himachal was set for a bypoll, whatever has happened in Punjab, would impact the election outcome here.

“Captain Amarinder Singh was one of the tallest leaders in Punjab. He is and will remain so. If one thinks that his resignation would not affect Himachal, he is mistaken. This episode would affect the entire north India,” said Mankotia.

He said that Captain has hinted at floating a new party along with other disgruntled leaders. “In such a situation, it seems that at present the Congress is completely on its downfall,” Mankotia said, adding that Amarinder had already said that former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was a traitor.

“Due to him, not only Punjab but Himachal as well as entire country faces a security threat. Pakistan and China want to destabilise India though Sidhu. This problem should be solved at the national level,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“It (Congress) is a sinking ship. Many leaders have left and others are leaving. Just about four days ago, a former Congress CM of Goa joined the TMC,” he said.

“Gradually, we are heading for a showdown within the Congress. I fear there would be a vertical split in the party,” said Mankotia.

He said the G-23 leaders who had sought a change in the party leadership would also take some decision sooner or later.

The protest outside former Union minister Kapil Sibbal’s house was an indicator what is going to happen, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 25 new Covid cases

Kharga Corps cycle rally flagged off in Ambala Cantt

HC directs Mohali admn to carry out repair works in Kansal

Ambala couple held for suicide attempt atop mosque
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP