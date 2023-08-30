Parivar Pehchan Patra has brought transparency: Khattar

Accusing the BJP-JJP coalition government of collecting “very personal data” of the citizens in the garb of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the Congress on Tuesday highlighted a plethora of faults in the PPP, reiterating that the flagship programme has become ‘Permanent pareshani patra.

Rejecting the demands of the Congress and responding to every concern of the opposition in detail, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the PPP has brought transparency.

The Congress MLAs said that people have been facing problems due to the PPP and raised concerns regarding privacy of data being collected for making family ID. The Congress said that PPP has been made mandatory for availing several services and demanded that a House committee should be formed, and PPP be reviewed.

Rejecting the demands of the Congress and responding to every concern of the opposition in detail, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the PPP has brought transparency.

“The Congress could not even think about the reforms which we have started,” said Khattar in the assembly while replying to a calling attention notice of opposition Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik regarding problem being faced by the public for corrections in PPP family ID.

“We have already implemented a lot of things under PPP. There is no going back on this now,” Khattar said responding to queries Congress members raised and pointed out that the rules pertaining to the PPP have been placed on the floor of the House.

The chief minister said the PPP has eradicated many hurdles while empowering eligible beneficiaries to effortlessly avail themselves of various state welfare schemes and programmes.

Khattar said the PPP initiative is aimed at ensuring that poor and eligible people are no longer subjected to the unnecessary rigmarole of office visits and documentation submission.

Earlier, Congress’ Jagbir Malik said that sarpanches told him that their annual income had been shown as ₹1.80 lakh in the PPP and that in the PPP, date of birth of many have not been verified. “People are facing a lot of problems due to the PPP,” Malik said, adding a girl student from Karnal has been shown to have ₹9 crore per annum. “There are many examples. Many live in Chandigarh, who have their properties in Haryana, but their family id cards cannot be made. This scheme should be rolled back,” Malik said.

Another Congress MLA BB Batra asked under which law personal details are being sought from people. He said a House committee should be formed to review the PPP.

Geeta Bhukkal said the PPP has become “permanent pareshani patra”. “ Why is the government collecting data. The government employees have been told that their increment will be stopped if they don’t have PPP. Already 550 portals are working in Haryana and many of them are not functioning properly,” Bhukkal said.

CM announces scheme for devp of basic amenities in unauthorised colonies

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced the Haryana Shahri Vikas Yojana for the development of basic amenities in unauthorised colonies after the state government recently decided to regularise such colonies.

In this scheme, an initial fund of ₹500 crore will be kept from the Haryana Urban Development Fund, Khattar said in the assembly.

On August 17, the chief minister had announced to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies in 16 districts located beyond the municipal limits and falling under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department. Khattar had said that plans were afoot to regularise 1,856 more unauthorised colonies.

He said the ₹500-crore fund would be in addition to the development charges levied on the residents of regularised colonies and will be fully used for infrastructure development in the colony.

He said that the issue of sand in small rivers like Markanda, Ghaggar, and Tangri etc. became a serious concern during floods. The rivers remain filled with sand as the irrigation and mining department did not find any solution of delisting the rivers.

The chief minister said that now a five-member committee has been formed to solve this problem. The panel will comprise of additional chief secretary (ACS-revenue), adviser to CM (Irrigation), ACS (environment, forest and wildlife), ACS (mining and geology), and commissioner and secretary (irrigation and water resources).

