Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress, Akali Dal, AAP trying to ‘covertly hijack’ farmers’ stir: BJP’s Tarun Chugh on Lakhimpur protests
chandigarh news

Congress, Akali Dal, AAP trying to ‘covertly hijack’ farmers’ stir: BJP’s Tarun Chugh on Lakhimpur protests

The Uttar Pradesh government has already registered criminal cases in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and investigation is on, says BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh says is only cheap politics by the parties that are making a beeline to Lakhimpur Kheri to pay lip service to the farmers.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday lambasted the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for trying to “covertly hijack” the farmers’ agitation by making cheap political stunts in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In a press release, Chugh said the Uttar Pradesh government has already registered criminal cases and the investigation is on.

“Besides, a judicial inquiry by a retired high court judge has been ordered. It is only cheap politics by the parties that are making a beeline to Lakhimpur Kheri to pay lip service to the farmers and try to win their sympathy in view of forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab,” he said.

It was a law and order problem in Lakhimpur Kheri and the UP government has been dealing with it firmly, he added.

While the UP government has stood firmly with the affected families and has assured them all help, political parties like the Congress and the Akali Dal are now “faking sympathy” with them as they failed to do anything for the welfare of farmers when they were in power, Chugh said.

