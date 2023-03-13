Congress announces Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary as candidate for Jalandhar bypoll

The Congress has announced Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of former MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, as a party candidate for Jalandhar by-poll elections.

The election commission is yet to issue notification related to the schedule for the elections.

Karamjit’s candidature was approved by All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge. Karamjit served as a professor in higher education department for more than three decades and retired as Director of Public Instructions (Colleges).

The constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) died of a heart attack while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

Karamjit Chaudhary said she was thankful to the Congress leadership for standing steadfastly with her family during the difficult time.

“I would work hard to realise the dreams and aspirations of her late husband and propagate the ideology of the Congress party,” she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted “Best wishes to Smt. Kamaljit Kaur Chaudhary ji w/o late MP Santokh Chaudhary ji on her announcement as @incindia candidate for the forthcoming Jalandhar MP By-election.”

We at @INCPunjab are geared up for an aggressive campaign & a definite victory!”

Even before announcement of her candidature, Karamjit Chaudhary along with her son and Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary kicked-off campaigning for the elections two weeks ago. Both mother-son duo could be witnessed striking empathy chords during meetings at different villages.

In 2019, Chaudhary was polled 3,85,712 votes, while SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal 3,66,221 votes. The AAP candidate Justice Zora Singh (retd) was polled mere 25,467 votes, while BSP candidate Balwinder Singh got 2,04,783 votes.

