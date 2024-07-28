Congress can go to any extent to grab power: BJP leaders

Accusing the Congress of spreading rumours and misleading people ahead of Haryana assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) senior state level leaders on Sunday said the main Opposition party “can go to any extent to capture power”. Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior state level leaders on Sunday said the main Opposition party “can go to any extent to capture power”. (HT File)

Led by senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra, who was flanked by Haryana legislative assembly deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and former minister Karamdev Kamboj, the BJP leaders alleged that the Congress was trying to vitiate the political atmosphere of Haryana by resorting to lies and rumours in the garb of “Haryana Maange Hisaab” campaign.

Jangra said ever since the BJP dethroned the Congress in October 2014 and then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took steps to end corruption, regionalism, nepotism and casteism, and introduced changes in the governance to ensure transparency, the Congress created an atmosphere that resulted in arson during the Jat quota stir.

“Why was Haryana burnt (in February 2016)? Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is seeking ‘hisab’, owes an explanation to the people of the state,” Jangra said, while addressing a press conference which he started after playing an audio of a recorded phone call— allegedly of a Congress worker giving instructions to protesters.

“At whose behest BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu’s ancestral house in Rohtak was burnt during February 2016 Jat stir? The goons of Congress killed innocent people and burnt properties and business establishments in Rohtak, and other parts of the state. Now, Hooda wants ‘hisab’ from us,” he added.

When asked why was he raising this issue now, Jangra said: “Haryana was burnt in 2016...Hooda owes an explanation to the people. He must give account of his deeds. And, it is imperative to remind people about what had happened with them in the past. Public’s memory is short and reminding people at the right time is necessary.”

Alleging that again Congress has been trying to create an atmosphere akin to 2016 Jat reservation stir, the BJP leaders said the rank and file of the party was prepared to counter any “bogus narrative” of the Congress.

“The character of the Congress is that it can go to any extent to capture power. Punjab has suffered due to this policy of the Congress when it created Hindu-Sikh divide...We will not let the party succeed in dividing people in Haryana. The BJP is fully prepared to counter any false narrative,” Jangra said.

The BJP leaders said people of Haryana were demanding accountability from Congress. “In the Lok Sabha elections, Congress floated a ruse about the BJP changing the Constitution and ending reservations, and they succeeded in misleading people,” the leaders added.