Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to address rally in Punjab’s Samrala on Feb 11, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said party president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally at Samrala town in Ludhiana district on February 11. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (HT)

Warring was speaking at a Congress meeting held in Ludhiana called by party affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha poll strategy and take feedback from the party workers.

The meeting, held at a resort, once again saw unruly scenes with some of the local leaders pushed out for speaking out of turn. Workers once again raised the issue of indiscipline in the party and said opposing statements by state leaders were demotivating the grassroots workers.

Yadav, while addressing the workers, said the party will contest on all 13 seats, and the party high command will take the final call on it.

“There is no conflict between the party leaders in Punjab. Congress is a democratic party, and every member has a right to express their feelings. If some workers have different points of view, we accept that. Such meetings have been convened to listen to the grassroots level workers,” Yadav said.