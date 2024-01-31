 Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to address rally in Punjab’s Samrala on Feb 11, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Warring - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to address rally in Punjab’s Samrala on Feb 11, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Warring

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to address rally in Punjab’s Samrala on Feb 11, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally in Ludhiana district on February 11, according to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The meeting also discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha poll strategy and concerns about indiscipline within the party.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said party president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally at Samrala town in Ludhiana district on February 11.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (HT)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (HT)

Warring was speaking at a Congress meeting held in Ludhiana called by party affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha poll strategy and take feedback from the party workers.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The meeting, held at a resort, once again saw unruly scenes with some of the local leaders pushed out for speaking out of turn. Workers once again raised the issue of indiscipline in the party and said opposing statements by state leaders were demotivating the grassroots workers.

Yadav, while addressing the workers, said the party will contest on all 13 seats, and the party high command will take the final call on it.

“There is no conflict between the party leaders in Punjab. Congress is a democratic party, and every member has a right to express their feelings. If some workers have different points of view, we accept that. Such meetings have been convened to listen to the grassroots level workers,” Yadav said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On