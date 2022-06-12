Congress chief warring expels leader for anti-party activities

Cracking the whip on Congress leaders for indiscipline and anti-party activities, PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday expelled Ajaib Singh Ratolan from primary membership of the party.

He was halqa in-charge of Dirba constituency.

“Continuing with policy of zero tolerance to indiscipline, Ajaib Singh Ratolan is hereby expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for his anti-party activities,” he tweeted.

“Congress party had awarded him with ticket thrice but he never won due to his incompetence. Now when the party needed him in this hard time, he was not seen with us,” he said.

Ratolan had unsuccessfully contested Punjab assembly polls from Dirba constituency in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

The move comes two days after Warring expelled former MLA and halqa in-charge of Mehal Kalan constituency Harchand Kaur for anti-party activities. She was the party candidate in the February 20 state assembly elections.