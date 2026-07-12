Congress demands SC-monitored probe into Ram Temple trust; BJP hits back

Senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal on Saturday alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged misuse of donations collected for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Referring to the ongoing investigation, Bansal claimed that while the special investigation team (SIT) had arrested individuals at the lower level, no action had been taken against the higher ups. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bansal said, “The issue was not political but social and concerned the faith of millions of devotees.” The former Union minister said, “For the past three decades, the BJP, the RSS and some other organisations had used the name of Lord Ram for political gains and that people from all walks of life had made donations for the temple out of faith.” However, the BJP dismissed the allegations, calling the charges politically motivated and an attempt to exploit the faith of millions of devotees for electoral gains.

Bansal also demanded to abolish the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust while alleging that the donations worth crores of rupees had been misappropriated. Referring to the ongoing investigation, Bansal claimed that while the special investigation team (SIT) had arrested individuals at the lower level, no action had been taken against the higher ups.

Congress has no moral right to question Ram temple: BJP

Responding to Bansal’s allegations, BJP Himachal Pradesh chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal said that the Congress, which opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for decades and repeatedly attempted to obstruct the construction of the Ram Temple, is now trying to create unnecessary controversy around an issue deeply connected with the faith of the nation.

Jamwal said that if there is any political party that must first introspect before speaking about corruption, it is the Congress itself. He said it was ironic that the Congress, whose tenure was marked by repeated allegations of large-scale corruption, is now attempting to lecture others on transparency and accountability.

Jamwal said that Lord Ram is a symbol of faith for millions of Indians, and the Ram Temple belongs to the entire nation, not to any political party. He asserted that if any issue requires examination, it should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and established legal procedures.