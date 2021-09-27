Congress govt in Punjab delivered on most poll promises: Deputy CM Soni

Newly appointed Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni on Sunday said the Congress government in the state has delivered on most of the promises made in the run-up to the 2017 assembly elections.

Addressing traders in Amritsar, Soni, who held the medical education and research portfolio in the erstwhile Captain Amarinder Singh cabinet, said, “We will deliver on the remaining promises in the coming months. We will form government in 2022 again and work for the welfare of the people of Punjab.”

Now, the industrialists and traders don’t need to stage protests as the government will fix their problems within stipulated time, he added.

The Amritsar Distributors’ Association apprised the deputy CM of various problems the traders were facing. On this, Soni said, “All kind of facilities will be provided to the traders under one roof and they don’t need to make rounds of government offices.”

The last one-and-a-half years, he said, have been challenging for all sections of society, but the state government extended all possible help to people during this period. “The role of the industrialists and traders has been praiseworthy as they helped people when needed. Also, they make a major contribution to the taxes collected by the government which is duty-bound not to let them face any problem,” he said.