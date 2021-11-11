Punjab govt passes resolution against Centre’s farm laws

The Punjab assembly passed a resolution against the Centre’s three farm laws during the special session of the state assembly in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha moved the resolution that was followed by a debate marred by four adjournments, totalling an hour after chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi passed remarks against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the debate, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu blamed the Shiromani Akali Dal for the three laws and said the beginning was made by then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal by notifying the Contract Farming Act, 2013. Sidhu sought the abolition of the Act passed during the Akali-BJP government’s tenure, terming it anti-farmer.

Also read: BSF jurisdiction: Punjab assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre’s move

Leader of opposition in the assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party, also accused the Akalis of supporting the farm laws. Even after these laws were framed, he said, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, former CM Parkash Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal supported the laws and only snapped ties with the BJP when farmers were opposed to the laws and started the protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three farm laws, namely the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asked the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to join the Congress in condemning the Akalis for walking out when the resolution against the three farm laws was introduced.

Capt comes in for rare praise from bête noire

Sidhu praised former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for introducing the Termination of Water Treaties Act in 2004 to safeguard Punjab’s interest. He said the minimum support price (MSP), Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC), and public distribution system (PDS) were introduced during the Congress government’s tenures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu also praised Capt Amarinder Singh on steps taken for farm debt waiver in the state.

House adjourned four times over CM’s remark against Majithia

Concluding the debate on the resolution on the three farm laws, chief minister Channi accused Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia of corruption and smuggling. This led to a vociferous protest from Majithia and other Akali MLAs, who entered into the well of the House, objecting to Channi’s remarks. A heated exchange ensued between Akali and Congress MLAs.

The House was adjourned for four times to restore order. Deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti extended the adjournment by 15 minutes while Akali and Congress MLAs were called for a separate meeting.

Meanwhile, Sidhu claimed that the Akalis were deliberately creating a ruckus in the House to cover their failures on the farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akalis demand CM apologise to Majithia; barred from House

When the House resumed after almost an hour’s adjournment, Adampur Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said Channi had diverted the attention of the House from the debate on the three farm laws and should apologise to Majithia.

Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema said Channi had no right to speak ill of any MLA and asked why the special task force report on drug smuggling had not been made public.

Even after the resolution was passed, Akali MLAs continued to protest against Channi and were adamant that he apologise.

The House was adjourned yet again and the protesting Akali MLAs were barred from attending the House proceedings.