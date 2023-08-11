Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Tytler seeks Delhi court’s permission to appear virtually

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Tytler seeks Delhi court’s permission to appear virtually

ByPress Trust of India
Aug 11, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to appear before it through video conferencing

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to appear before it through video conferencing (VC), his lawyer said.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand is likely to pass an order on Tytler’s request on Friday, his advocate Manu Sharma said.

The counsel made the plea before the court seeking the relief over security concerns.

The advocate sought the court’s permission for Tytler’s appearance remotely citing a protest by the Sikh community during his appearance on August 5.

The court had on August 5 accepted the bail bond furnished by Tytler, a former union minister, in the case.

The judge will now hear the matter on August 11.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with evidence or leave the country without its permission.

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area of the national capital on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

