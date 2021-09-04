Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Congress leader receives death threats, FIR lodged in Ludhiana

Gursimran Singh Mand alleged that he had been receiving threats from pro-Khalistan supporters on social media and WhatsApp
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The complainant has sought security cover for him and his family. (HT Photo)

The Sadar police have booked unidentified persons for issuing death threats to Gursimran Singh Mand, joint co-coordinator, Kisan Congress, a wing of the All-India Congress Committee.

Mand alleged that he had been receiving threats from pro-Khalistan supporters on social media and WhatsApp. On September 1, he received threatening voice messages and videos on his WhatsApp number, claiming that 88 men were following him and will kill him. They sent him the video of a severed head, threatening to kill him in the same manner, Mand alleged.

He said he had been raising voice against terrorism and Khalistan, following which he started receiving threats from extremists. He sought security cover for him and his family.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67-A of the Information and Technology Act against the unidentified accused. Efforts are on to trace them.

