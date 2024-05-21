 Congress leader Sidhu slams Chandumajra’s development record at rally in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Congress leader Sidhu slams Chandumajra’s development record at rally in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 21, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Congress leader and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who was addressing a rally in Mohali, said Anandpur Sahib experienced developmental setbacks during Prem Singh Chandumajra’s term, even though the central government was allied with the SAD

Congress leader and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra, claiming that there was little developmental progress in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency during his tenure.

Criticising AAP candidate Malvinder Kang, the former cabinet minister said, “Kang has no achievements to highlight for his party. (HT file)
Criticising AAP candidate Malvinder Kang, the former cabinet minister said, "Kang has no achievements to highlight for his party. (HT file)

Sidhu, who was addressing a rally in Mohali, said Anandpur Sahib experienced developmental setbacks during Chandumajra’s term, even though the central government was allied with the SAD. Sidhu was accompanied by Congress’ candidate from Anandpur Sahib Vijay Inder Singla.

Criticising AAP candidate Malvinder Kang, the former cabinet minister said, “Kang has no achievements to highlight for his party.” According to Sidhu, the AAP government has driven Punjab to the brink of a financial emergency, yet chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal continue to seek votes based on outdated promises, such as providing 1,000 to women.

Addressing the rally, Singla expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc and said it has successfully generated a positive wave across the country. He remarked that people are tired of the current government’s false promises and authoritarian behaviour.

Sidhu lauded five guarantees announced by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the women of the country. He said “The Congress has always believed that the country cannot progress without empowering women. That is why the party has come up with five remarkable guarantees for women in particular.”

