Congress leaders come to Himachal as political tourists: BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

Himachal is a tourist spot for Congress whereas for us it is “Kartavya Bhumi and Karam Bhumi”, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

“The Congress leadership comes to Himachal only for a holiday. That is why the people of Himachal have decided that Congress will be granted a permanent holiday, Bhatia added in a press conference in Shimla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that some corrupt parties are relying on old trends of changing the government every 5 years but they do not know that Modi ji is known to set new trends.

Congress will remain in single digits this time in Himachal.

He said that Congress leaders consider Himachal and Shimla as tourist destinations. The public will answer this in the same way, as they did in Uttarakhand and the Uttar Pradesh elections. Congress contested 399 seats in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and their security was forfeited in 387 seats.

On the guarantee given by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Gaurav Bhatia said that the Congress have no guarantee of its own. In other states too, Congress had given similar guarantees which were rejected by the people and not fulfilled in the states of Rajasthan Chattisgarh where they are in power. He said that Congress-ruled Rajasthan has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Rajasthan has an unemployment rate of 28 per cent. Next is Jharkhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that out of the guarantees that Congress is giving in Himachal, how many guarantees are being fulfilled in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh? Congress has only one guarantee and that is corruption. He said that if there is any guarantee or credibility more than the ISI mark in the country, then it is the honest leadership of Narendra Modi. PM Modi is the biggest guarantee for the corruption-free development of the country, he said.