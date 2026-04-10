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Congress leaders seek white paper on Punjab’s debt, finances

Senior Congress leaders — former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal — on Thursday demanded a white paper on Punjab’s debt and financial condition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of entangling the state in a debt trap

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh: Senior Congress leaders — former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal — on Thursday demanded a white paper on Punjab’s debt and financial condition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of entangling the state in a debt trap.

Senior Congress leaders — former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal — on Thursday demanded a white paper on Punjab’s debt and financial condition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of entangling the state in a debt trap

Criticising the state government’s economic policies, Randhawa said that raising nearly 9,500 crore in loans in just three months reflects the failure of the government’s financial planning. “According to media reports, the government has planned to borrow about 40,000 crore in 2026-27. If this situation continues, Punjab may head towards an economic crisis in the coming years,” he said in a statement.

The Congress MP warned that the future of the people of Punjab will not be sacrificed for short-term politics and irresponsible economic decisions. “If needed, this issue will be taken to court and raised in Parliament. Today, every person in Punjab has an average debt of more than 1.25 lakh, and this burden is likely to increase further in the coming time,” he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress leaders seek white paper on Punjab’s debt, finances
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