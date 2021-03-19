Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu

The Congress will declare its list of candidates for the April 7 Dharamshala Municipal Corporation (MC) election by Sunday.

Announcing this, Nadaun Congress legislator Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is also the party’s in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala MC, said: “In some wards, more than three aspirants have applied for the Congress ticket. We have sent panels for each of the 17 wards to the party high command for final selection. The list will be out by Sunday.”

Nominations for the elections are to be filed from March 22 to 24 and scrutiny of the papers will be done on March 25. Candidates can withdraw nominations on March 27.

Vision document being prepared

Sukhu said the party has also formed a committee to prepare a vision document for the Dharamshala MC. The six-member panel, headed by former legislator Yadvinder Goma, has local leaders Jitender Sharma, Ashok Pathania, RP Chopra, Rakesh Rana and Saroj Guleria as members.

Sukhu, a former Himachal Congress chief, met party leaders from the area on Thursday night to draw up the poll strategy. Former Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, Kangra district Congress president Ajay Mahajan, former MP Chander Kumar, former state party president Kuldeep Kumar, state Congress spokesperson Kuldeep Pathania and outgoing Dharamshala mayor Devinder Jaggi attended the meeting.

BJP starts campaign, holds gatherings

Sukhu expressed confidence that the party will repeat its 2015 performance when the Congress had won 14 of the 17 wards, while the BJP could manage only three seats.

This time, the saffron party hopes to wrest control of the Dharamshala MC and has taken a lead in the campaign by holding ward-wise meetings. The BJP is, however, yet to finalise its candidates.