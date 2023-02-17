Congress Ludhiana chief seeks easing penalty over immersion of religious offerings in water bodies

At a time when the municipal Corporation (MC) is taking strict action against dumping of waste in the Sidhwan Canal, the Congress district president Sanjay Talwar has asked the civic body to take note of residents’ religious sentiments in the name of law.

In a letter marked to MC commissioner Talwar said disposing of flowers and religious offerings should not be penalised. The reaction has come three days after a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha committee constituted by the government for the cleaning of Buddha Nullah at circuit house.

In the meeting, it was decided that after the success of the challan campaign to clean Sidhwan canal, the municipal corporation (MC) will launch a two-pronged plan to clean Buddha Nullah in the city.

Municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal said as per the two two-pronged strategy, besides issuing challan, the civic body would also generate awareness and seek participation of residents and NGOs to help the civic body in the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah.

Talwar said they welcome the civic body’s move and appreciate the steps being taken to curb pollution, but was quick to add, “But at the same time, we have to understand the sentiments of people. As per the rituals it is considered auspicious to immerse religious offering in flowing water. We urge the civic body to make arrangements so that the cleaning process should continue and people could also perform their rituals at Sidhwan Canal.”

The Congress district chief cited the references of two incidents wherein an MC employee was fined ₹5,000 for throwing a coin in Sidhwan Canal, while a city resident was penalised for immersing coconut in the water body.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon said till Thursday, 615 people had been caught throwing garbage or other material in the canal. Of these, 406 were those, who were either travelling by car, auto rickshaw, pickup trucks and scooter.

As many as 160 people have been issued challans and 82 violators have submitted the fine so far.

While summons have been sent through the irrigation department at the residences of 37 violators to submit ₹5,000 challan imposed by civic body and ₹10,000 levied by irrigation department or face police action.

Sekhon said along with puja samagri, some people threw polyethene bags into the water body. Notably, in one of the recent incidents, a man was caught throwing medicines into the water body.

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kickstarted the work to clean the Sidhwan canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4.