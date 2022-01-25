Congress’ mission is to improve school education in rural areas: Mohali MLA

Congress candidate from Mohali and incumbent MLA Balbir Sidhu on Monday said that to strengthen the education structure at the school level in rural areas, they have upgraded five schools in the constituency.

During his election campaign on Monday, Sidhu said that the government primary school in Nagaari was upgraded to middle school; government middle schools in Balloo Majra and Siau were upgraded to high schools and high schools in Landran and Saneta were upgraded to senior secondary schools.

“Over the years, improving government schools’ infrastructure in rural areas has remained our top priority. It was our agenda to make initial schooling available to each and every child in rural area,” he added.

He called upon the people to shun the negative election campaign of his rivals and vote and support the development of Mohali.

Will develop villages on the line of cities: Kulwant Singh

When Aam Aadmi Party forms a government in Punjab, every village in Mohali constituency will be developed on the lines of cities and Mohali constituency will be one of the most progressive and beautiful assembly constituencies of Punjab.

While addressing election meetings in various villages, former Mohali mayor and AAP candidate Kulwant Singh said, “ It is my dream that every village should get city-like facilities and no village should be deprived of basic amenities.”

As party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has made tremendous progress in Delhi, in the same way, Punjab will also be developed without any discrimination.

He said that Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress have formed the government in Punjab for the last seven decades, but even after 75 years of independence, basic facilities are not available at villages and towns.

₹5 lakh in unaccounted cash seized

The Mohali police on Monday seized ₹5 lakh from an employee of an airline ticketing agency in Chandigarh.

Ajitesh Kaushal, station house officer (SHO) of Phase 8, Mohali, said a naka was laid on jail road leading from Sector 45, Chandigarh, via Burail jail towards education board. Police saw the man, Dheeraj Mehta, crossing the check post with a bag in his hand. On the basis of suspicion, police checked the bag and found ₹5 lakh cash. Mehta failed to produce any documentary evidences supporting transfer of the cash.

Police called area DSP and SDM on the spot and the cash was handed over to them and the election commission was informed, said the SHO.