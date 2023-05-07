Case against Cong MLA: Sukhpal Khaira cries ‘vendetta’ after cops add non-bailable sections

A day after, Kapurthala police added a non-bailable offence in an already registered case against Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the Congress MLA alleged that the state government for openly playing vendetta politics.

Khaira had handed over an alleged obscene video of a Punjab cabinet minister to the governor Banwarilal Purohit, who in turn had asked the Chandigarh director general of police to check its authenticity. As per sources, on Saturday, Purohit forwarded the forensic report of an “objectionable” video to chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

On Saturday, police added Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case registered case against on April 27 under other several bailable sections on the complaint of Bholath SDM, who accused Khaira of misconduct and unruly behaviour.

“The addition of the non-bailable section has been done with the sole motive of arresting me. This has been done on the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann to settle personal scores for exposing his minister’s gross misconduct,” Khaira said, adding, “ I vow to continue my tirade against the anti-Punjab and anti-sikh policies of Mann and his government.”

The case was registered at Bholath police station under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 189 (Threat of injury to public servant), 342 (wrongful confinement), 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC after as per Bholath SDM Sanjeev Sharma complaint to Punjab chief secretary that Khaira alleged misbehaved during his visit to his office on March 29 and April 10.