Congress national spokesperson slams Centre for favouring ‘capitalist friends’

Launching a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba called BJP’s nationalism “fake and a tool to benefit PM’s crony capitalist friends”.

She was addressing a press conference here on Friday on the eve of the launch of Congress’ Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra. The first phase of the yatra will be led by All India Congress secretary Raghubir Singh Bali and begins on Saturday, coinciding with the 78th birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Lamba said that PM Modi decided that the Tricolour will be made of polyester (for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign) instead of Khadi and awarded a ₹500 crore contract to his capitalist friend’s company Reliance India Limited.

“While traditional khadi weavers did not get a single contract, Reliance not only became world’s largest polyester manufacturer but also got GST exemption,” said Lamba.

Painting a grim picture of the employment scenario in the country, Lamba said the government has said in the Parliament that a total of 22 crore youths applied for government jobs in the last eight years, of which only 7 lakh were employed, even as 1 crore posts were lying vacant in various central departments alone.

Lamba said BJP had mocked MGNREGA when it was launched by Congress in 2006, but the scheme provided jobs to 3 crore people during Covid.

She also slammed the Centre for Agnipath Scheme, calling it a betrayal of youth. “When we form a government at the Centre, this scheme will be cancelled and old scheme of regular recruitment in Army will be restored,” she added.