Congress notice to Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur over ‘anti-party’ activities

The Congress on Wednesday issued a notice to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur seeking explanation for her alleged “anti-party activities” and open announcements about siding with her husband, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who quit the party three weeks ago.

All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Choudhary served the notice to the former Union minister of state who has been told to reply within seven days otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action.

Amarinder had resigned as the Punjab chief minister on September 18 after a bitter tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and revolt by four ministers and several party legislators in the state Congress. The two-time former CM quit the Congress on November 2 and announced his separate party, Punjab Lok Congress, hinting at a “seat arrangement” with the BJP. In the notice, Choudhary said they have been continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media for the last many days about her anti-party activities. “This information and news has been coming ever since your husband Capt Amarinder Singh Ji resigned from the party and floated his own party. We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband’s party,” reads the notice. Kaur did not respond to calls. However, sources close to her said that she has not received the notice so far.

Kaur, while talking to reporters at an event in Samana on Sunday, had indicated that she may join the political party being set up by her husband. “Capt Amarinder Singh has always stood by the commitment he makes. Main apne parivaar de naal haan (I am with my family),” she said in response to a query whether she would join her husband’s political outfit.

The notice was issued by the Congress to the four-time Lok Sabha member hours before the crucial general house meeting of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, scheduled for Thursday, to decide the fate of city mayor Sanjiv Bittu. Of the 60 municipal councillors, 42 had sent a requisition to Bittu, a Captain loyalist, more than a week ago, expressing their lack of confidence in him. A senior Congress leader claimed that Kaur has been openly mustering support for Bittu and even went with some councillors to meet Capt Amarinder after he had quit the party and slogans were raised in his (former CM’s) support. “This has not gone well with the party leadership,” he added.

