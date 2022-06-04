Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress protests rising prices of sand, gravel in Punjab
chandigarh news

Congress protests rising prices of sand, gravel in Punjab

Congress workers staged a protest against the rising prices and shortage of sand and gravel in the Punjab near Old Sessions Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday
Congress leader Sarbjit Singh Bunty said before AAP came to power in Punjab, sand was available at 1,500 a trolley, but the price has now risen to 4,000. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 10:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Congress workers staged a protest against the rising prices and shortage of sand and gravel in the state near Old Sessions Chowk on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government, which promised cheap gravel and sand in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections, the protesters constructed a structure from mud and lime (chuna). Congress leader Sarbjit Singh Bunty said before AAP came to power, sand was available at 1,500 a trolley, but the price has now risen to 4,000.

He said that black marketing of sand and gravel is in full swing, adding to the economic burden on the common man.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP