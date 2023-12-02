Congress questions pending smart city projects in Karnal

The Congress party on Saturday questioned the “pending and failed” development works under the Smart City Project in Karnal. Congress members during “Pole khol bhraman” in Karnal. (HT PHOTO)

The party workers, led by district convener Tirlochan Singh, took out a “Pole khol bhraman” at the work sites to check their condition and status of work.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Singh raised the issue of mismanagement at Mini Secretariat, and claimed that the police are still clueless about ₹25 lakh theft at E-Disha Kendra.

He also questioned the failure of night market at Sector-12 and highlighted the plight of those who invested in the area and are incurring losses.

Singh said that he had raised the issues directly with the chief minister, but after receiving no response, the party was bound to take out the yatra.

The contingent also checked the condition of several parks in the town, Neki ki Diwar, Sanjhi Cycle Stands and e-rickshaw charging points, and said, “There has been no headway in the expansion of airport and Mughal Canal, Phase-3. All the projects under the Smart City, undertaken at a cost of ₹8000 crore, failed as they were started by keeping in view the corporate and pockets of same big leaders.”