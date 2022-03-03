Congress ready to seek answers from ruling alliance in Haryana assembly: Hooda

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the Congress MLAs will seek answers from the ruling coalition in state on issues of public interest.

Hooda, who chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) before the start of the budget session, said the BJP-JJP government has a tendency of running away from discussions in the assembly. “But the Opposition has come to the session with full preparation and will seek answers,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said issues pertaining to anganwadi and Asha workers, old pension scheme, old-age pension, cuts imposed in welfare schemes, reservation for backward classes, changing the rules of domicile, evacuation of Haryana students trapped in Ukraine, etc were discussed in the CLP meeting.

Reacting to the governor’s address, Hooda said the address normally defines the direction of the government policies and future plans. “But it has no roadmap for development of the state or the problems being faced by the people,” Hooda said.

The former CM said the Congress will also scrutinise the budget estimates to be presented by the government. “We will welcome the budget if it is development and welfare driven. Otherwise, the Congress will oppose it,” he said.

“Every section of society in state has expectations from the budget as well as the ruling alliance. People of Haryana are demanding relief from unemployment, back-breaking inflation, sinking economy, financial crisis and debt burden through the budget. It is the responsibility of the government to meet these expectations and it should ensure that every section of the society, including farmers, employees, workers, traders, traders and homemakers get some relief,” he said.