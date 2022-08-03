Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 01:50 AM IST
Haryana Congress’ Adampur assembly segment MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi is likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Delhi
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana Congress’ Adampur assembly segment MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had unfurled the banner of revolt against the party by cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha election, is likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Delhi.

Bishnoi, 53, who is a fourth-term MLA, is scheduled to meet Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.

Confirming that Bishnoi had sought an appointment, speaker Gupta said. “I don’t know why he wants to meet me...it will be clear only on Wednesday.”

In a tweet, the rebel Congress MLA gave ample indications of leaving the Congress that means his resignation will necessitate bypoll in Adampur.

“Before starting a new political journey...held a long discussion with my own people and as always received lots of love and support for which I will always be grateful for the people of Adampur...,” Bishnoi tweeted in Hindi.

As per reports, Bishnoi told his supports that he will join the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.

The two-time Lok Sabha MP Bishnoi had been sulking after the Congress high command did not appoint him as the Haryana Congress chief during the reshuffle and since then he was seen reaching out to the BJP.

It was the result of Bishnoi’s move to cross-vote that helped the BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma pulling off a stunning victory in the Rajya Sabha election.

The Congress had expelled Bishnoi from all party positions after losing the Rajya Sabha election by a whisker in Haryana due to cross-voting.

As the Congress did not deliberately expel the Adampur MLA from the party, Bishnoi was left with the option of either abide by the Congress whip in the House or quit the party.

Responding to a question about Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP, CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he is free to take a decision on his political future.

“He should have resigned from the Congress the day he had cross-voted...we are ready for the bypoll,” Hooda said.

