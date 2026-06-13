Congress sets up panel to probe ‘indiscipline’ in J&K unit

The Congress on Friday set up a three-member panel to look into the reported “indiscipline and anti-party activities” in its Jammu and Kashmir unit amid ongoing factional tussle. Shaktisinh Gohil, Amar Singh and Rafeek Khan will be part of the committee, Congress said.

According to the party statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of a committee to look into the reported indiscipline and anti-party activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shaktisinh Gohil, Amar Singh and Rafeek Khan will be part of the committee, it said.

A senior party leader, requesting anonymity, said the committee would investigate statements made by certain leaders that were allegedly against the party’s interests and detrimental to its functioning in Jammu and Kashmir.

The move comes against the backdrop of a public war of words between J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hamid Karra and former PCC president Vikar Rasool Wani.

Recently, Karra, Wani, AICC general secretary, MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir and the party’s working president and former minister Raman Bhalla were summoned to Delhi by the party president.

For the past three decades, Congress in J&K has been divided into two camps, and currently there is an internal tussle between the present Karra and Wani, who was recently inducted into the Congress Working Committee of the party.

Both leaders have been issuing statements against each other from time to time. Recently, former Wani, along with several leaders, without naming Karra, alleged that he had a separatist background and was sidelining leaders who had worked hard for the party.

Karra, however, described Wani and other dissident leaders as non-entities. Congress has six legislators in the current Assembly—five from Kashmir and one from Jammu; however, the party, despite being in coalition with the National Conference, failed to win any seats in the Jammu heartland, and all the prominent leaders lost their polls.