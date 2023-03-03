Congress stages protest against imposition of property tax in J&K

Scores of Congress workers on Thursday protested here against the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, with party’s J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani accusing the UT administration of being “anti-poor”.

Police stop Congress’ J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani and other senior party leaders during a protest over the imposition of property tax, in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

Led by Wani and Congress’ working president Raman Bhalla, the protesters marched towards the Residency Road, where they were stopped by a heavy contingent of police.

Following a minor scuffle with the cops, senior party leaders intervened and stopped the protesters from forcibly proceeding ahead. They later staged a sit-in.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had recently notified the imposition of property tax in municipal areas from April 1.

“The (BJP) government (at the Centre) is anti-poor which is evident from its policies over the past nine years. It divided J&K into two UTs and is afraid of holding assembly elections, knowing fully that the distressed people will throw it out of J&K,” Wani told reporters.

He alleged that the LG administration was bent upon to destroy the people economically. “First, it introduced an anti-encroachment drive to raze the houses of the poor and now imposed property tax,” he added.

Wani also attacked the BJP-led central government for increasing the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

“The people of J&K are already overburdened and reeling under a great economic and political distress for over 33 years because of militancy, political uncertainty and other factors. This unprecedented price hike besides the large-scale unemployment, Covid and abnormal security situation due to targeted killings of innocents, especially members of minority community, has destabilised the economy of J&K,” Wani added.

Members of the Apni Party also staged a protest in Udhampur against the property tax and demanded immediate revocation of the notification.