Congress suspends five Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections

The Congress on Thursday suspended five Haryana MLAs from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for allegedly cross-voting in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal during the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16. Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda looking on as Panchkula MLA and ex-deputy CM Chander Mohan casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha election in Chandigarh on March 16. (HT file photo)

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh announced that Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Jarnail Singh (Ratia), Mohammad Ilyas (Punhana), and Mohammad Israil (Hathin) have been suspended for anti-party activities. The action follows the recommendation of the state disciplinary committee and the formal approval of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rao Narender said that the five MLAs voted against the party’s official candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, calling it a case of “serious indiscipline” that violated organisational norms. He emphasised that the decision sends a clear message that collective party stands are paramount.

Despite having the requisite numbers on paper, the Congress candidate managed to secure one of the two seats by a whisker.

In the 90-member assembly, the ruling BJP holds 48 seats, while the Congress has 37. During the polls, three Independents backed Nandal, while two INLD MLAs abstained.

Of the 88 votes polled, five Congress MLAs marked Nandal as their first preference and four other Congress ballots were declared invalid, leaving Boudh with 28 votes. While the BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia won his seat comfortably, the cross-voting brought the Congress to the brink of defeat. Had one more lawmaker defected, Boudh’s tally would have dropped to 27, allowing Nandal to overtake him using Bhatia’s surplus votes.