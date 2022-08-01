Congress will emerge as strong party after ‘Chintan Shivir’: Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the daylong ‘Chintan Shivir’ will give strength to the Congress in the state.

Hooda, however, skipped the questions over the internal bickering within the party leaders, especially after the Rajya Sabha elections but said that the party is united and will make a comeback in the 2024 polls.

“The Congress will emerge as a strong party after this Chintan Shivir,” he said during his visit to Karnal.

The Congress is going to organise one day’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ on August 1 but there were reports that the party’s state in-charge, Vivek Bansal was not invited yet.

However, Hooda did not react over the controversy in the Congress party about the Rajya Sabha election as the party didn’t formally name which MLA’s vote was disqualified.