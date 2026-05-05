Congress will repeat Kerala success in Punjab, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said that after Kerala, his party will form the government in the state, where the elections are due early next year. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Warring also took a dig at the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. “Let me tell them, Punjab is more like Tamil Nadu and Kerala and less like Bengal or Assam,” he said, adding that in Punjab, the BJP’s performance will be worse than that in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“You can’t polarise people in Punjab, and that is my guarantee...and without polarisation, you (BJP) cannot win even a single seat,” he said.

The state unit chief said that the BJP owes an answer to the people of Punjab as to why its government in Gujarat is “protecting and patronising the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, alleged mastermind in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. “Be ready to face these questions before you start daydreaming about winning Punjab,” he said.

On West Bengal results, the Ludhiana MP said there were many factors responsible for the Trinamool Congress’ defeat.

He alleged that, besides “partiality” by the Election Commission, “failures” of the TMC government were also responsible for its defeat.

The BJP, besides “misusing” its power and other agencies, “exploited” the “rampant corruption and lawlessness” in Bengal to its own advantage, he said here.