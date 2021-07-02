Congress worker, 3 accomplices arrested for murder in Ludhiana

After 16 days of being on the run, the primary accused in the murder of a 45-year-old fugitive was arrested with three of his aides on Thursday.

Those arrested are Nachattar Singh, a Congress worker, whose wife is a Zila Parishad member, and his aides Avtar Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Jagtar Singh.

Four of their accomplices, Surjit Singh, Joginder Singh, Avtar Singh and Lakhdeep Singh, have already been arrested, while at least 15 others remain on the run.

What had happened?

On May 31, the victim, Mangat Ram, 45, of Salempur village had fought with one Jinder Singh over a passage. Later, Nachattar, who favoured Jinder, had lodged an attempt to murder case against Mangat and his son. On June 15, Mangat, who was on the run after being booked, asked his brother, Mewa Singh, the complainant, to meet him near the ‘akhara’ on Kalewal Road with some clothes.

When Mewa reached there, he saw the accused arrive at the spot and attack Mangat with sharp-edged weapons. They also snatched Mewa’s mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences if he told anybody about the incident. Later, Mangat succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Allegations of political interference

On June 23, the victim’s kin had met commissioner of police Rakesh Agarwal alleging that the police were deliberately not arresting the accused because he belongs to the ruling party. The commissioner of police had allayed their concerns.

Sub-inspector Harshpal Singh said the arrests were made following a tipoff. “Two cars and two sticks, which were used to commit the crime have been recovered.”