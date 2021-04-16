Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress’s Ranjit Singh Jiti is new president of Kurali civic body
chandigarh news

Congress’s Ranjit Singh Jiti is new president of Kurali civic body

Is a close aide of former Punjab minister Jagmohan Singh Kang; Simran Kaur elected as vice-president; in Kurali, out of 17 wards, Congress won on nine seats, Shiromani Akali Dal managed to win only two and BJP won one seat
Ranjit Singh Jiti, a close aide of former Punjab minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, has been elected as the new president of the Kurali municipal council for a period of two and half years. Independent councillor Simran Kaur was elected vice-president. The elections for the civic body were held on February 14 and results were declared on February 17.

In the first meeting of the civic body on Thursday, sub divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain first administered the oath to all 17 councillors, followed by elections.

Two factions of Congress nominated two presidents – Ranjit Singh Jiti of Kang group and Bhavana Sharma of Balbir Singh Sidhu group. Both groups got eight votes each, but the lone BJP councilor supported Jiti.

In Kurali, out of 17 wards, Congress won on nine seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win only two and BJP won one seat. Independent candidates won the remaining five. For the past decade, SAD was ruling the house. In the last term, SAD-BJP won nine seats, Congress won six seats and two seats were won by independents ,who later joined SAD.

